Starbucks Singapore apologises and clarifies pet policy after viral Facebook post sparks confusion

Starbucks Singapore has clarified that there are no changes to its pet-friendly policy, following confusion sparked by a viral Facebook post.

The post, shared on Monday (May 11), showed a sign displayed at the coffee chain’s Parkland Green outlet at East Coast Park, stating that “From May 25, 2026, pets will no longer be permitted in our indoor and outdoor seating areas” as part of a "transition towards halal-certified operations". The sign added that guide dogs would still be allowed.

The Facebook user who shared the image criticised the notice, calling it “absolutely ridiculous and dumb” and saying they would "boycott all Starbucks Singapore outlets".

The post drew mixed reactions. Some commenters on the post supported the idea of restricting pets, noting that businesses have the right to set their own policies. Others, including some Muslim commenters, said they had no issue with pets being present in outdoor cafe settings.

In a statement, Starbucks Singapore said it “apologises for any confusion caused by our earlier communication” and clarified that “in the meantime, there are no changes to our current store operations, and pets will continue to be welcome on our premises”.

In response to whether they will be making all their outlets halal-certified, the coffee chain stated that the company "will share updates as they become available".

According to its website, Starbucks Singapore currently has 29 pet-friendly outlets, including locations at Jurong Lake Gardens, Bird Paradise and Sentosa Sensoryscape.

CNA Lifestyle has contacted the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) for comment.