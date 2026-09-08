Starbucks Singapore launches Jay Chou and Peanuts collections for 30th anniversary

On Sep 15, Starbucks will launch their Peanuts x Starbucks collection, featuring 10 pieces that take inspiration from the 1966 animated Halloween television special, It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.

The autumn-themed range includes cold cups, tumblers and a ceramic mug, alongside a Snoopy plush, bag charm, mini tote and enamel pin set.

Among the more distinctive pieces is a limited-edition Snoopy glass cold cup featuring a Woodstock straw topper, with Snoopy dressed in a pumpkin-coloured hat and green scarf. A die-cut Starbucks card depicting Snoopy serving a drink on a pumpkin will also be released.

The Peanuts collection will be available at Starbucks stores and on LazMall from noon on Sep 15. Purchases are limited to two pieces of each item per customer, while stocks last.

For those more interested in what's inside the cup, the Pumpkin Spice Latte will also return on Sep 9.

Besides the original hot version, this year's line-up includes the Pumpkin Spice Oatmilk Iced Shaken Latte, Pumpkin Spice Coffee Frappuccino, Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew and Nitro Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew.