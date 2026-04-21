Starbucks Singapore draws criticism over plan to remove straws from condiment bars

Starbucks Singapore has come under fire over its latest move to remove straws from its condiment bars.

The change, announced ahead of Earth Day on Apr 22, means customers will now need to request straws at the counter instead of picking them up themselves.

In a press release, the coffee chain said it was “marking Earth Day with another step to encourage customers to sip more mindfully by eliminating straws from the condiment bar as an added effort to reduce single-use disposables”.

Starbucks also highlighted other sustainability efforts, such as offering a 50-cent discount for customers who bring their own tumblers, encouraging reusable bags, and allowing customers to collect used coffee grounds for gardening.

The move quickly drew backlash online. The Starbucks Singapore Instagram post had nearly 3,000 comments, many questioning the decision and raising a range of concerns.

Some pointed to hygiene issues, saying they were uncomfortable drinking directly from lids that might be handled by staff who had just handled cash.

Others raised accessibility concerns, noting that some people rely on straws to drink comfortably.

One comment, which garnered more than 21,000 likes, questioned the impact of the move: “What’s the point of removing straws if you’re still using plastic cups?”

Similar sentiments were echoed across the thread, with users pointing out that other plastic single-use items – such as stirrers, cups and bottles – remain in use.

The debate comes amid broader efforts by companies to reduce single-use plastics, including removing straws and charging for plastic bags. While these measures are often framed as environmentally driven, some consumers remain sceptical, calling them “greenwashing”, a term used to describe businesses overstating the environmental benefits of their products or practices.

However, while most commenters expressed frustration, some said the change “isn’t a big deal”, noting that many F&B outlets are already moving away from single-use items or charging for them.