Oh, bother! Starbucks Singapore unveils Winnie the Pooh collection with mugs, tumblers and more
Disney fans, get ready for a little Hundred Acre Wood magic as Starbucks unveils a charming collection celebrating 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh. Also launching are Halloween Spooky Meowchestra collectibles.
Few Disney characters have captured hearts quite like Winnie the Pooh. With his insatiable love for honey, gentle wisdom and unwavering devotion to his friends, the lovable bear has been a comforting presence across generations. And now, Starbucks is bringing a little of that Hundred Acre Wood magic.
To celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh, Starbucks Singapore has teamed up with Disney for a limited-edition collection launching on Oct 20. Filled with nostalgia, friendship and plenty of adorable details, this collaboration is sure to have Disney fans feeling all warm and fuzzy.
A HUNDRED ACRE WOOD MAGIC
Inspired by the timeless adventures of Pooh and his friends, the collection features an assortment of charming drinkware and lifestyle accessories designed to add a touch of Disney magic to daily routines.
The collection includes Winnie the Pooh-themed ceramic mugs, cold cups and stainless steel tumblers in various sizes, including a Tigger-themed tumbler.
Among the highlights are the collectible Starbucks Bearista keychains and phone straps, featuring the beloved characters Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger. From Pooh's endearing charm to Tigger's infectious energy, these adorable accessories are bound to delight Disney enthusiasts.
There's also a Winnie the Pooh-themed reusable bag that folds neatly into a matching pouch, making it a practical yet irresistibly cute companion for coffee runs and everyday adventures.
The Starbucks Special Collection with Disney's Winnie the Pooh will be available from Oct 20 at Starbucks stores and on LazMall from 12pm, while stocks last.
A SPOOK-TACULAR TREAT FOR HALLOWEEN
Adding a little Halloween magic to the mix, Starbucks is also introducing the Black Cat Frappuccino Blended Beverage, a wickedly adorable treat that's almost too cute to drink!
This limited-time creation combines tangy raspberry blackcurrant with rich dark mocha for a delicious balance of fruity and chocolatey flavours. Topped with fluffy whipped cream, dark mocha sauce and playful cat ear and tail-shaped chocolate decorations, it's the purr-fect indulgence for spooky season.
Available from Oct 20 to 31 at Starbucks stores, via Mobile Order & Pay and delivery platforms including GrabFood, foodpanda and Starbucks Delivers, while stocks last.
Also part of the Halloween special are two special collections: the Halloween Spooky Meowchestra collection and the Black Cat Starlit Party collection. Both collections will be available in-stores, online and LazMall, while stocks last.