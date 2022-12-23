Are you storing your chocolate in the fridge? Here's why you shouldn't, if you can help it

They say there are some things you will never realise about your significant other until you’re married, and by then, it’s too late. For me, it was discovering that my husband stores chocolate in the fridge.

My husband is a perfectly sensible man in most aspects of life. He drives within the speed limit, knows the difference between Maldon salt and fleur de sel, and has a life insurance plan. But, when I saw him chuck his jumbo bar of Cadbury Fruit & Nut in the refrigerator, it occurred to me that I had married a social deviant in the same category as flat earthers, TikTokers who prank their toddlers for views, and people responsible for naming condominium developments.

Naturally, I tried to appeal to his sense of logic. “Don’t you find that refrigerating a chocolate bar affects not only its texture but also its taste, throwing the sweetness out of balance and muting the cocoa flavour? Wouldn’t it be more ideal to store it in a cool, dry place, maybe in a corner of the living room, away from a window?” I suggested.

His measured, intellectual response was to stick his tongue out and make a farty sound.

I dismissed him as an obtuse outlier bent on being a rebellious chocolate Philistine. But then, I discovered that most of my colleagues store their chocolate in the fridge, too.