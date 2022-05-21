Clementi’s 'neighbourhood' French bistro Summer Hill set to reopen in Orchard Road after abrupt hiatus

Yeoh shared with CNA Lifestyle that Summer Hill’s abrupt departure from Sunset Way was because of “several different reasons”, one of which was, of course, the pandemic.

“Our landlord there wanted to raise the rent when the lease was up. And we were at the mercy of the weather with our outdoor space, which was really tough on both stormy days and during a heatwave,” he said.

But there's also the bigger picture of changed priorities after Yeoh's father passed away in 2019.

“When I started Summer Hill, it was my first solo venture as a restauranteur so I started as small as I could in Sunset Way, scraping things together. I wanted to see if I could make something work out, with very little. Personally, it was a journey to see if I could go beyond the role of a chef and actually run a business effectively,” he shared.

“And I think it has definitely mirrored the influence from my late father who I think a lot about as I work. His own business started in the garage of my grandfather’s house and he and my mum built it up into a very successful business and got out of that garage. But they did have their struggles."