Popular Ginza restaurant Sushi Takahashi opens first Singapore outpost, led by 24-year-old Japanese chef

Then there’s the scallop chawanmushi, which, when its vessel’s cover is lifted, immediately indicates that it’s not as boring a dish as it sounds. When the spoon hits, the steamed egg’s pale, silky surface blooms into floaty flowers, like very fine tau huay. On the palate, it’s strongly black pepper-forward without being weighed down, the floral notes of the pepper a welcome surprise.

In addition to the requisite trio of tuna cuts, the nigiri lineup includes less commonly served fish like menuke, a deep sea rock fish from Hokkaido with a rich fattiness, gently seared by applying hot binchotan charcoal to each slice. The amaebi or sweet shrimp also hits a home run with a whisper of moshio salt and a topping of Oscietra caviar. But the classic saba sushi, finished with ginger and spring onion, is Sasagawa’s personal favourite, with its oceanic flavour.