This Tanjong Pagar hawker stall by former L’Entrecote chefs serves value-for-money steak and fries

Now that everyone is watching their spending in an uncertain economic climate, dining out becomes a luxury. Even during good times, a steak dinner is usually a payday splurge, but a new hawker stall in Tanjong Pagar is offering a steak fix at very reasonable prices.

Called Swag & Sizzle, the unit is located at an obscure coffeeshop along Cantonment Road, a short walk from Tanjong Pagar Plaza and the nearby MRT station.

It takes over popular nasi lemak stall Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak, which closed last December after its lease expired and its husband-and-wife owners had declined to take up “new rental terms”.