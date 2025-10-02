Swensen’s at Changi Airport has a supper buffet with free-flow prata, satay, nasi lemak, ice cream and more for S$29

Whether you're a famished flyer who's had a late-night arrival at Changi Airport or an Eastie looking for a supper spot beyond the usual haunts, you'll be glad to know that Swensen's Changi Airport Terminal 2 now has a supper buffet where you can nom on free-flow prata, nasi lemak, satay, teh tarik, ice cream and more.

The buffet operates on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10pm to 2am, with a price tag of just S$29++ for adults and S$15++ for children.

According to Swensen's, the prata will be made right on the spot and there will also be many other local dishes, including popiah, you tiao, mee goreng and cheng tng.

Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to unlimited scoops of 48 types of ice cream and gelato.