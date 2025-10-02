Swensen’s at Changi Airport has a supper buffet with free-flow prata, satay, nasi lemak, ice cream and more for S$29
The supper buffet is available at Swensen's Changi Airport Terminal 2 on Fridays and Saturdays.
Whether you're a famished flyer who's had a late-night arrival at Changi Airport or an Eastie looking for a supper spot beyond the usual haunts, you'll be glad to know that Swensen's Changi Airport Terminal 2 now has a supper buffet where you can nom on free-flow prata, nasi lemak, satay, teh tarik, ice cream and more.
The buffet operates on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10pm to 2am, with a price tag of just S$29++ for adults and S$15++ for children.
According to Swensen's, the prata will be made right on the spot and there will also be many other local dishes, including popiah, you tiao, mee goreng and cheng tng.
Those with a sweet tooth can look forward to unlimited scoops of 48 types of ice cream and gelato.
Reservations for Swensen’s Unlimited Supper are now open via this website. Do note that the last serving is at 1.30am.
Since its launch in 2024, Swensen's buffet concept, Swensen's Unlimited, has proven to be popular with its array of hot dishes, live stations and, of course, ice cream.
In addition to Changi Airport Terminal 2, other Swensen's Unlimited outlets include VivoCity and Geneo.
Swensen’s Unlimited Supper is available at Terminal 2, #01-03, 60 Airport Boulevard, Singapore Changi Airport, Arrival Hall, Singapore 819643 on Fridays and Saturdays, from 10pm to 2am.