Australian tea brand T2 Tea closing all outlets in Singapore

Australian premium tea brand T2 Tea will be closing its retail outlets in Singapore, reported The Business Times (BT). The brand currently operates stores at 313@Somerset, Suntec City and VivoCity.

A spokesperson for the company told BT that the outlets will shut their doors at the end of March as their “current leases reach their conclusion”. The brand is also “reviewing and resetting” its retail projects in Asia.

The spokesperson added that the company's focus is on supporting its Singapore team through the transition and closures.

The VivoCity store is expected to close on Mar 20, followed by 313@Somerset on Mar 22 and Suntec City on Mar 25, according to a check with each outlet.

CNA Lifestyle has contacted T2 Tea for comment.

T2 was founded in Melbourne in 1996 and entered Singapore in January 2017 with its first store at 313@Somerset, which also marked its entry into Asia.

The closures come amid a recent wave of shutdowns across the food and beverage and retail sectors in Singapore.

The brand, known for its wide range of tea blends, gift sets and colourful packaging, closed its outlets in the United Kingdom in 2023.

As of Tuesday (Mar 17), T2’s website still lists its three Singapore outlets, alongside 57 stores across Australia and New Zealand.

The Singapore outlets have begun holding closing sales offering discounts.