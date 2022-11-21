6 unique takeouts from home-based businesses when planning for your Christmas gatherings

Who could forget our obsession with Basque burnt cheesecakes and sourdough loaves two Christmases ago? Back then, home-based businesses were a dime a dozen. Some have since hung up their aprons while others go on to start eateries, but home-based businesses in Singapore are far from dead.

You may have heard of Ground Floor Coffee, an HDB flat-turned cafe in Pasir Ris, but other contenders are also riding this new wave of home-based businesses. From smoked meats in the east to Japanese fare in the west, here are six best-kept secrets in Singapore’s neighbourhoods – just in time for that upcoming Christmas party.

1. SOBA25

Dubbed the “Soba Boy who lives on the 25th storey”, Soba25’s showrunner draws from his culinary experience at establishments like Kilo Singapore and Lola's Cafe to create artisanal soba kits. If you’re sceptical about ready-to-eat meals, their ingredients list could change your mind.