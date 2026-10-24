They didn’t want to inherit the family business. Now, Tan Ser Seng’s 3rd generation owners are fighting for its traditions

Neither Allan Tan, 35, nor his sister Vivian, 49, had envisioned themselves taking over the herbal soup business that their grandfather founded. As children, they had helped out at the stall and watched their parents get up at 2am daily to begin the laborious process of boiling the soups, taking a break only once every Chinese New Year.

“I had always told myself that I had to do very well in my studies because I didn’t want to take over the business,” Vivian recalled.

But, when it came down to the wire, “there are bonds that cannot be broken”.

That’s how it came to be that 80-year-old brand Tan Ser Seng, known for its traditionally brewed soups, is now in the hands of the family’s third generation. And, on the occasion of the milestone anniversary, Allan has spearheaded the opening of their first ever outlet, apart from their original restaurant – and it’s located in a mall, no less.

At Great World, their new restaurant has brightly lit interiors, ceramic crockery and electronic display screens – a far cry from the old-school vibe of their Geylang eatery.