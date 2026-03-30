Tarte by Cheryl Koh to close after 11 years on Apr 26

The news was announced via the brand’s Instagram account, thanking customers for their support and reflecting on its run over the past decade.

In the post, they expressed gratitude to customers who have supported the brand since its launch.

“We would like to extend the deepest gratitude for all the love and support… you have made our time here truly special,” it wrote.

It added that while it is “closing this chapter”, it will cherish the memories and friendships forged over the years.

Tarte by Cheryl Koh currently operates two outlets in Singapore, at Shaw Centre and Raffles City Shopping Centre.

The cafe offers a range of handcrafted tarts in both single portion and larger sizes.

Signature flavours for small tarts include lemon meringue (S$12), dark chocolate (S$11.50) and baked cheese (S$11.50), alongside fruitier options like the Gariguette strawberry (S$14.50) and mixed fruit (S$14.50).

Larger sharing sizes are also available, with the lemon meringue and Gariguette strawberry tarts priced at S$90 and S$115, respectively.