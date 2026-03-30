Tarte by Cheryl Koh to close after 11 years on Apr 26
The popular tart cafe is a pioneer in Singapore for elegant French-style tarts, with prices starting from S$11.50.
Sad news for tart lovers. Tarte by Cheryl Koh will be closing down after 11 years, with its final day of operations on Apr 26.
The brand is helmed by Singaporean pastry chef Cheryl Koh, who is also the pastry chef of three-Michelin-starred French restaurant Les Amis, currently ranked No. 38 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list.
It first opened at Shaw Centre in 2015 as a casual but chic spin-off of the Les Amis Group, focusing on artisanal French-style tarts made with premium seasonal ingredients.
The news was announced via the brand’s Instagram account, thanking customers for their support and reflecting on its run over the past decade.
In the post, they expressed gratitude to customers who have supported the brand since its launch.
“We would like to extend the deepest gratitude for all the love and support… you have made our time here truly special,” it wrote.
It added that while it is “closing this chapter”, it will cherish the memories and friendships forged over the years.
Tarte by Cheryl Koh currently operates two outlets in Singapore, at Shaw Centre and Raffles City Shopping Centre.
The cafe offers a range of handcrafted tarts in both single portion and larger sizes.
Signature flavours for small tarts include lemon meringue (S$12), dark chocolate (S$11.50) and baked cheese (S$11.50), alongside fruitier options like the Gariguette strawberry (S$14.50) and mixed fruit (S$14.50).
Larger sharing sizes are also available, with the lemon meringue and Gariguette strawberry tarts priced at S$90 and S$115, respectively.
A Signature Collection box of four small tarts, featuring lemon meringue, dark chocolate, baked cheese and strawberry, is priced at S$38.80.
It is not yet clear if Cheryl Koh has any plans following the closure. 8days.sg has reached out to the brand for more information.
Tarte by Cheryl Koh is located at Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Rd, #01-10/11, Singapore 228208, and Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-01, Singapore 179103. Open daily 10am to 8pm (Shaw Centre); 11am to 9pm (Raffles City). More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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