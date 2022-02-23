The sisters building a community and spreading kindness one Teochew png kueh at a time

When Singapore’s Phase 3 (Heightened Alert) measures were in place last year, outdoor gatherings were tightened and people were encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible.

But for the Koh sisters, it was an opportunity to start a new family activity – making Teochew kueh together. And what started out as just a simple way to pass the time together quickly something even more meaningful.

Eighty-year-old Koh Mang Joo and her younger sisters Susan and Lilian are the brains behind the Instagram account and home-based business Joo’s Kueh, which specialises in png kueh (or poong tor kueh).

Madam Joo had picked up kueh-making skills from the sisters’ maternal grandmother at the age of 12 and would help make these for big Teochew festivals back in the day. Her grandma’s special png kueh was one particular recipe she remembers fondly.