Texas Chicken Singapore partners with celebrity Chef Bob for ayam percik-inspired fried chicken

Good news for fried chicken lovers. Texas Chicken Singapore has partnered with local chef, TV personality and entrepreneur Shahrizal Salleh, better known as Chef Bob, to introduce a new, limited-time menu item.

Chef Bob’s Ayam Percik flavour will be available from Apr 2 to May 13 at all Texas Chicken Singapore outlets.

Ayam percik is typically marinated with spices such as turmeric, lemongrass and ginger, before being grilled and basted with a coconut milk-based sauce that is smoky, slightly sweet and mildly spicy.

Chef Bob’s Ayam Percik flavour features a rich savoury glaze layered with aromatics such as lemongrass, tamarind, galangal, turmeric, and chillies. “The spice is meant to ‘break the sweat without being sweaty’,” said Chef Bob. “It shouldn’t overpower your palate.”

The new flavour will be available across items such as fried chicken, chicken tenders, burgers and snacks.

The launch also coincides with Texas Day on Apr 17, which marks the brand’s 16th anniversary in Singapore. As part of the campaign, Texas Chicken will roll out promotions including giveaways, merchandise and limited items such as a vest that can be converted into a tote bag, available with purchases while stocks last.