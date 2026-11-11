New Thai food hall to open at The Centrepoint with stalls curated by chef behind Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Le Du
Set to open in early December, the 270-seat Soi Stories will feature 11 Thai food concepts, including two popular Bangkok eateries making their Singapore debut, with dishes expected to cost between S$6 and S$14.
Mark your calendar if you love Thai street food. Set to open in early December at The Centrepoint, Soi Stories is a 270-seat food hall featuring 11 Thai food concepts, including two Bangkok eateries making their Singapore debut.
Designed to evoke Bangkok's neighbourhood sois (streets), the food hall will feature rustic market-style structures, communal dining spaces and a stage for live performances. Diners can order from the various stalls via QR code without having to queue at individual counters. Menu prices have yet to be confirmed but are expected to range from S$6 to S$14.
The dining destination is curated by acclaimed Thai chef Thitid “Ton” Tassanakajohn, who helms the Michelin-starred fine-dining restaurants Le Du and Nusara in Bangkok. Le Du was ranked No 1 on Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2023.
For Soi Stories, Chef Ton has drawn on his childhood experiences in Bangkok to curate the line-up and oversee the culinary development of nine original concepts.
BANGKOK KAPROW SPECIALIST MAKES ITS SINGAPORE DEBUT
One of the Bangkok imports is Khun Chui Kaprow, which specialises in pad krapow (Thai basil stir-fry). Last year, it won the top prize for its signature dish on The Spoon, a television competition celebrating Thailand's street-food vendors.
Menu highlights include Minced Pork Kaprow, Crispy Pork Kaprow (with fried pork belly) and Beef Kaprow, all served with rice and a fried egg. One of the stall's special touches is its crispy sunny-side-up egg, featuring golden, deep-fried whites and a runny yolk.
Several Google reviews of its Bangkok outlet have praised its pad krapow for its balance of spicy and garlicky flavours, as well as the distinctive aroma of holy basil.
FRIED KWAY TEOW BY TOP CHEF THAILAND CONTESTANT
Also making its Singapore debut is Kua Kai Ai Khao, which specialises in guay tiew kua gai, or Thai fried kway teow with chicken. Chef-owner Oat gained recognition after winning an elimination challenge on Top Chef Thailand 2023. He is also a three-time Golden Spoon champion, recognised by The Spoon for his street-food expertise.
Kua Kai Ai Khao is a humble, no-frills eatery in Bangkok's Chom Thong district. Its signature dish features wide rice noodles stir-fried over high heat, resulting in lightly charred edges and a smoky wok aroma.
At Soi Stories, diners can choose from three versions: Classic Guay Tiew Kua Gai (wrapped in a thin omelette), Heritage Guay Tiew Kua Gai (stir-fried with egg) and Crispy Guay Tiew Kua Gai (an extra-crispy version served with a sunny-side-up egg).
OTHER STALLS TO LOOK OUT FOR
Beyond the two Bangkok imports, Soi Stories will offer a mix of Thai comfort food and street-food favourites, including dishes less commonly found in Singapore.
Mor Khao Mor Gaeng is a mini restaurant serving home-style dishes inspired by Chef Ton’s family recipes, including Green Curry, Red Duck Curry and Massaman Curry. Siam Beef Co specialises in Thai-style beef noodles, while Phad Thai Arai offers Chef Ton’s take on the classic stir-fried noodle dish.
For something different, Talad Guay Jub serves guay jub, a peppery Thai-Chinese noodle soup featuring wide, flat rice noodle sheets that curl into tubes when cooked. Heng Dee Fishball offers yen ta fo, a distinctive pink noodle soup with a fermented tofu-based broth, alongside handmade fishballs.
Other stalls include Jok Thong for Thai-style congee with house-made pork balls, Khao Chao for Thai coffee-and-toast breakfast sets, BKK Fried Chicken for street-style fried chicken, and Mae Ka-nom for Thai sweets and desserts.
BAR SERVING CHANG BEER ON TAP
Nam Jai, the food hall's in-house drinks bar, will feature what is billed as Singapore's first six-tap Chang beer system, serving Chang Classic alongside Chang Espresso and Chang Cold Brew.
There will also be a retail pop-up, Sarapad Thai, selling souvenirs, dry goods and lifestyle products from artisanal Thai brands.
Soi Stories is expected to open in early December. Located at #01-33 C/D/E/F/G/H/M & #01-K5, The Centrepoint, 176 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238843. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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