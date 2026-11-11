New Thai food hall to open at The Centrepoint with stalls curated by chef behind Bangkok’s Michelin-starred Le Du

Mark your calendar if you love Thai street food. Set to open in early December at The Centrepoint, Soi Stories is a 270-seat food hall featuring 11 Thai food concepts, including two Bangkok eateries making their Singapore debut.

Designed to evoke Bangkok's neighbourhood sois (streets), the food hall will feature rustic market-style structures, communal dining spaces and a stage for live performances. Diners can order from the various stalls via QR code without having to queue at individual counters. Menu prices have yet to be confirmed but are expected to range from S$6 to S$14.