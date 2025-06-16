Two-Michelin-starred Thevar moves to Mohamed Sultan shophouse with modern South Indian-inspired touches

With Thevar’s move to a new home at Mohamed Sultan Road, chef Manogren Thevar, better known as Mano, finally has a space that really feels like his own.

When he first opened Thevar at Keong Saik Road in 2018, the modern Indian restaurant took over the space previously occupied by Meta, helmed by close friend and business partner Sun Kim. Minimal changes were made and 90 per cent of the kitchen equipment had been handed down.

“I always felt like it was Meta. I didn’t feel like it was my own restaurant,” Mano said. This, on the other hand, “is a restaurant that I really built for myself”.