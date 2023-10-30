Logo
Beverage chain Mr Coconut launching first dine-in cafe, has cendol burnt cheesecake and durian tong shui

Three Little Coconut, which opens in One Punggol on Nov 11, will also serve ice cream croffles and tong shui made with coconut juice. 

Beverage chain Mr Coconut launching first dine-in cafe, has cendol burnt cheesecake and durian tong shui

Three Little Coconut is located at lifestyle hub One Punggol. (Photos: Three Little Coconut)

Yip Jieying
30 Oct 2023 01:05PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2023 01:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Popular coconut beverage chain Mr Coconut has 50 takeaway kiosks in Singapore since opening its first outlet in 2016. But you can now savour its drinks at leisure at its first dine-in cafe, which is opening on Nov 11.

The interior of the cafe. (Photo: Three Little Coconut)

Called Three Little Coconut (the chain has three founders), the 30-seat cafe is located at lifestyle hub One Punggol.

One of the desserts sold by Three Little Coconut. (Photo: Three Little Coconut)

THE MENU

The menu offers both “coconut-centric” beverages and desserts. This includes Chinese-style coconut juice and coconut milk-infused tong shui like Coconut Avocado Tang Shui with milky shaved ice, Peach Gum Coconut Tang Shui, Coconut Bobochacha Snowy Ice and Coconut Mao Shan Wang Tang Shui with blended durian pulp.

Chendol Burnt Cheesecake from Three Little Coconut. (Photo: Three Little Coconut)

There is also a selection of cheesecakes, like the Original Coconut Cheesecake layered with crushed butter cookies, an interesting-sounding Cendol Burnt Cheesecake mixed with chendol jelly bits and topped with red beans and coconut sauce, an Ondeh Ondeh Burnt Cheesecake with gula melaka and coconut flakes, plus a Thai-inspired Mango Sticky Rice Cheesecake with a coconut milk-infused sticky rice base and fresh mango cubes.

Ice cream croffle from Three Little Coconut. (Photo: Three Little Coconut)

Trendy desserts are offered at the cafe too, such as croffles, drizzled with your choice of gula melaka or chocolate sauce. Customers can top up for a school of coconut ice cream.

You can also get the coconut ice cream on its own, with topping choices like Mao Shan Wang pulp, mango cubes, sweet potato balls and Earl Grey jelly.

For drinks, expect Mr Coconut’s signatures such as coconut shakes, coconut fresh juice and bubble coconut.

(Photo: Three Little Coconut)

Three Little Coconut is at 1 Punggol Drive, #01-03, One Punggol, Singapore 828629. Open daily 11am to 10pm.

This story was originally published in 8Days. 

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/hq

