Tiap Tiap Treats’ new shop brings mum-daughter duo closer over pandan cake and muah chee

On a family holiday in Japan where “we went on a vintage pottery hunt and looked for plates, cups and trinkets in every city we went to” and “had such a great time”, she had an epiphany about her parents. “I thought I had infinite time with them. I realised they are actually getting old. My mum built this business up to this level. I was thinking it could be a meaningful way to spend a lot of time with them and build something we can all be super proud of.”

And so, she put together a deck and sat the family down for a presentation. “I said, ‘Mum will be the CEO, Dad will be CFO, Nigel (her brother) will be in charge of R&D’. I remember the response from Dad was, ‘Nic, you know I want to retire soon. You are making me do a lot more work’!”

Mum’s response? “I told her, ‘I’ll give you two and a half years. If you cannot make it, you go back!’" Yeow said.