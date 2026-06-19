Tim Ho Wan to close first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura after 13 years, to hold farewell event on Jul 12

Tim Ho Wan's first Singapore outlet – and the branch that marked the Hong Kong dim sum chain's first expansion outside its home market – will close after Jul 12.

The brand announced on Instagram on Thursday (Jun 18).

"As part of the mall's redevelopment, our Plaza Singapura outlet will be closing," the restaurant wrote in its caption.

"While it's not easy to say goodbye, we are deeply grateful for your support and loyalty over the years."

The closure affects only the Plaza Singapura outlet. Tim Ho Wan will continue operating its other Singapore restaurants, including those at Great World City, Westgate, Tampines 1, Jewel Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands.