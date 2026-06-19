Tim Ho Wan to close first Singapore outlet at Plaza Singapura after 13 years, to hold farewell event on Jul 12
The dim sum chain said its Plaza Singapura restaurant, which marked its first expansion outside Hong Kong in 2013, will close on Jul 12, 2026.
Tim Ho Wan's first Singapore outlet – and the branch that marked the Hong Kong dim sum chain's first expansion outside its home market – will close after Jul 12.
The brand announced on Instagram on Thursday (Jun 18).
"As part of the mall's redevelopment, our Plaza Singapura outlet will be closing," the restaurant wrote in its caption.
"While it's not easy to say goodbye, we are deeply grateful for your support and loyalty over the years."
The closure affects only the Plaza Singapura outlet. Tim Ho Wan will continue operating its other Singapore restaurants, including those at Great World City, Westgate, Tampines 1, Jewel Changi Airport and Marina Bay Sands.
Founded by chefs Mak Kwai Pui and Leung Fai Keung, Tim Ho Wan first opened in Hong Kong's Mong Kok district in March 2009.
The restaurant quickly gained international attention for offering Cantonese dim sum at relatively affordable prices. Signature dishes included its baked barbecue pork buns, steamed rice rolls, pan-fried carrot cake and steamed egg cake.
Just a year after opening, the original 20-seat restaurant was awarded a Michelin star in 2010.
In April 2013, Tim Ho Wan opened its Plaza Singapura outlet, marking the chain's first overseas expansion and introducing the brand to Singapore diners.
Since then, the restaurant group has expanded internationally, with outlets and franchises in markets including Japan, China, South Korea, the Philippines and the United States.
To mark the end of its 13-year run at Plaza Singapura, Tim Ho Wan will hold a special farewell event on its final day on Jul 12.
The event, titled "Nostalgic Farewell Celebration" will feature a selection of free-flow dim sum and beverages, live music, and craft activities.
Guests attending the event will also receive goodie bags containing Tim Ho Wan merchandise and S$30 worth of dining vouchers.