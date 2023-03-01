Popular Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons is coming to Singapore

Good news for coffee lovers: Tim Hortons is coming to Singapore very soon.

The popular coffeehouse and restaurant chain from Canada, which is also known for its doughnuts and other baked goods, will be opening its first outlet here by the end of the year.

Nikkei Asia reported that the parent company that runs Tim Hortons, Restaurant Brands International, has inked an agreement with Japan’s Marubeni Corporation to open “hundreds” of outlets by 2033 in three Southeast Asian companies – with Singapore and Malaysia first, and Indonesia in 2024.

The coffeehouse, which was founded in 1964, currently has over 5,600 locations in 14 countries. In the region, it can be found in the Philippines, where it has 46 outlets, and Thailand, with 12 outlets.

The company that owns Tim Hortons is also behind fast food brands such as Burger King and Popeyes.