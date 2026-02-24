Tim Hortons Singapore is now officially halal-certified
The brand opened its first outlet in Singapore at VivoCity in November 2023.
Tim Hortons Singapore is now halal-certified, giving Muslims the opportunity to enjoy the Canadian coffeehouse chain’s food and beverage offerings.
In a press release, the brand announced that it has officially received halal certification from Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) across all its existing restaurants islandwide.
The announcement arrives less than a week after the start of Ramadan, the holy fasting month observed by Muslims.
On its official Instagram account, Tim Hortons Singapore wrote: "It’s official: Tim Hortons Singapore is now HALAL CERTIFIED! Now everyone can join the Tims fam."
The brand opened its first outlet in Singapore at VivoCity in November 2023.
Its website now lists 17 outlets islandwide, including those at Jurong Point, Suntec City, Pasir Ris Mall and Plaza Singapura.
Founded in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons is known for its coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and snacks. The chain operates more than 6,000 restaurants worldwide, including in Canada, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and India.
In Singapore, the brand is known for its Canadian comfort food offerings, such as its signature Timbits (bite-sized doughnuts), cakes and tarts, and blended coffee beverages like the Iced Capp. It's also known for its savoury items on the menu, such as the grilled sandwiches with the signature cheese pull.