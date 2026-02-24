Logo
Logo

Dining

Tim Hortons Singapore is now officially halal-certified
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Dining

Tim Hortons Singapore is now officially halal-certified

The brand opened its first outlet in Singapore at VivoCity in November 2023.

Tim Hortons Singapore is now officially halal-certified

Tim Hortons Singapore is now officially MUIS Halal certified. (Photo: 8Days/Kelvin Chia)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
Izza Haziqah Abdul Rahman
24 Feb 2026 08:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tim Hortons Singapore is now halal-certified, giving Muslims the opportunity to enjoy the Canadian coffeehouse chain’s food and beverage offerings.

In a press release, the brand announced that it has officially received halal certification from Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS) across all its existing restaurants islandwide. 

The announcement arrives less than a week after the start of Ramadan, the holy fasting month observed by Muslims.

On its official Instagram account, Tim Hortons Singapore wrote: "It’s official: Tim Hortons Singapore is now HALAL CERTIFIED! Now everyone can join the Tims fam."

The brand opened its first outlet in Singapore at VivoCity in November 2023. 

Its website now lists 17 outlets islandwide, including those at Jurong Point, Suntec City, Pasir Ris Mall and Plaza Singapura. 

 

Tim Hortons is known for its Canadian comfort food. (Photo: 8Days/Kelvin Chia)

Founded in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons is known for its coffee, baked goods, breakfast sandwiches and snacks. The chain operates more than 6,000 restaurants worldwide, including in Canada, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines and India.

In Singapore, the brand is known for its Canadian comfort food offerings, such as its signature Timbits (bite-sized doughnuts), cakes and tarts, and blended coffee beverages like the Iced Capp. It's also known for its savoury items on the menu, such as the grilled sandwiches with the signature cheese pull. 

Source: CNA/iz

Related Topics

fast food Food food & beverage food & drinks cafe
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement