How a honeymoon in Spain inspired this chef couple’s new restaurant in Dempsey

Chefs Daniel and Tamara Chavez got married at the height of the pandemic in 2020, so they couldn’t fly to his hometown in Peru or her home in Mexico to celebrate with family and friends until earlier this year.

But, they did manage to squeeze in an impromptu honeymoon in Spain last January, right after launching their casual Peruvian restaurant, Canchita. The couple bought their tickets and three days later, they were in Madrid with no hotel bookings, restaurant reservations or plans of any kind – just an appetite for adventure and romance.

“I was always telling Tamara about the great time I had in Spain when I was a trainee cook, and she said, ‘Why don’t we go there and see if it’s for real?’” recounted Daniel with a chuckle. Years ago, in Valencia, the 43-year-old had completed a Master’s programme in culinary arts and worked at traditional stalwart La Sucursal.