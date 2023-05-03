Popular Tiong Bahru bak chor mee hawker has to move as current coffeeshop closing: 'It's a pity. Everyone knows me here'

Hawker Koh Lim Chye is a familiar sight in Tiong Bahru – the 76-year-old has been selling bak chor mee in the neighbourhood for several decades. His stall has no signboard, but people still know where to seek out Ah Chye, as he is affectionately known by residents.

OLD-SCHOOL BAK CHOR MEE

His regulars swear by his old-school lard-slicked bak chor mee, loaded with ti poh (sole fish), minced meat, prawns and braised mushrooms. Ah Chye started his business 57 years ago at Sago Lane in Chinatown before moving to Tiong Bahru.

His stall has the informal name of Sixties Chaozhou Traditional Bak Chor Mee. “I have been selling bak chor mee since it was 20 cents a bowl,” he laughed.