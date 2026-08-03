Korean dessert brand Tokyo Berry faces backlash over similarities to Japan's Tokyo Banana

A newly launched Korean dessert brand has come under fire after consumers accused it of looking strikingly similar to the iconic Japanese confection Tokyo Banana, prompting the cancellation of planned pop-up stores in South Korea.

Tokyo Berry, which launched in June and recently opened pop-up stores at major department stores including Lotte and Shinsegae in Seoul, quickly attracted long queues of customers, according to The Korea Herald.

The controversy, however, soon shifted from the desserts themselves to the brand's identity.

Consumers on social media began sharing side-by-side comparisons of Tokyo Berry and Tokyo Banana, saying they initially believed Tokyo Berry was either affiliated with or a subsidiary of the Japanese brand.

They pointed to similarities including the serif, all-capitalised brand logo, fruit illustrations, stamp-style graphics, and pastel-coloured packaging. Some also noted that the inclusion of "Tokyo" in the brand name led them to assume the desserts were from Japan, before discovering they were made in South Korea.