Korean dessert brand Tokyo Berry faces backlash over similarities to Japan's Tokyo Banana
Tokyo Berry's packaging, branding and name have sparked comparisons with Japan's famous Tokyo Banana, with consumers accusing the brand of being too similar.
A newly launched Korean dessert brand has come under fire after consumers accused it of looking strikingly similar to the iconic Japanese confection Tokyo Banana, prompting the cancellation of planned pop-up stores in South Korea.
Tokyo Berry, which launched in June and recently opened pop-up stores at major department stores including Lotte and Shinsegae in Seoul, quickly attracted long queues of customers, according to The Korea Herald.
The controversy, however, soon shifted from the desserts themselves to the brand's identity.
Consumers on social media began sharing side-by-side comparisons of Tokyo Berry and Tokyo Banana, saying they initially believed Tokyo Berry was either affiliated with or a subsidiary of the Japanese brand.
They pointed to similarities including the serif, all-capitalised brand logo, fruit illustrations, stamp-style graphics, and pastel-coloured packaging. Some also noted that the inclusion of "Tokyo" in the brand name led them to assume the desserts were from Japan, before discovering they were made in South Korea.
Tokyo Berry also promoted itself with phrases such as "capturing the flavours of fresh seasonal fruits and the essence of Tokyo", which some consumers said reinforced the impression that it was a Japanese brand, according to The Korea Herald.
According to Chosun, as scrutiny over Tokyo Berry's similarities to Tokyo Banana grew, some consumers also accused the brand of copying the inner wrapping used by Korean dessert brand Hanjungsun, which packages its chapssaltteok (glutinous rice cakes with sweet fillings) in traditional Korean hanji paper.
Following the backlash, a South Korean department store official told The Korea Herald on Friday (Jul 31) that all future Tokyo Berry pop-up stores had been cancelled. Some online users described the controversy as a "national embarrassment".
Amid the growing criticism, Tokyo Berry disabled comments on its account, which now shows only two posts by the brand. However, influencer posts promoting the brand remain online. The company has not publicly commented on the allegations.
Tokyo Banana's operator, Grapestone, has also acknowledged the matter.
"We have shared the issue with the relevant department and are currently reviewing the details," the company said in a statement reported by The Korea Herald on Friday. It has not announced any legal action.
Tokyo Banana debuted in 1991 as a modern souvenir confection created by Japanese company Grapestone and has since become one of Japan's best-known food souvenirs, sold at airports, train stations and department stores across the country.
The banana-shaped sponge cake is filled with banana custard and has often been compared by online users to an American Twinkie, albeit with a banana-flavoured filling.
The product has also been available in Singapore since late 2020 through selected retailers including Cold Storage and Don Don Donki, as well as online marketplaces.