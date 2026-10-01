Tokyo’s famed pizzeria PST to close Singapore outlet after 16 months

Holding the fort in his place was his young protege, chef Ryosuke Tanahara, who had trained alongside chef Tamaki for almost three years at PST Tokyo before being stationed here to head the kitchen.

However, we noticed a dip in quality once chef Tamaki left Singapore.

Jovial twentysomething chef Tanahara was subsequently transferred to PST’s Bangkok branch less than a year after the Singapore outlet opened.

Since then, we understand that the PST kitchen here has been run by local staff.

Chef Tamaki had partnered Singapore-based JAP Dining Concepts Pte Ltd here under a franchise model. The latter is also behind sio pasta and Sushidan in Singapore.

TAKING A “PAUSE”

But this may not be the last Singapore sees of PST.

A spokesman for JAP told 8days.sg that this isn't necessarily goodbye for the brand, describing the closure as a “pause” while the team considers PST’s “next chapter” here.



