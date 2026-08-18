Halal steakhouse Tomahawk King to close in September, citing rising costs

Tomahawk King joins a spate of restaurant closures as the halal-certified steakhouse is expected to close its Changi Road restaurant next month, with Sep 20 as its last day of service.

The restaurant, which began as a food court stall in Tampines, announced its closure on Instagram on Monday (Aug 17), citing rising costs and challenges in Singapore's F&B industry.

"Over eight years, we watched first dates become engagements, weddings and growing families," the restaurant wrote. "We saw children return as teenagers. You celebrated birthdays, baby showers and countless milestones around our tables. Being part of your lives has been our greatest privilege."

Calling the closure a "difficult goodbye", the restaurant added that "rising costs and the realities of today's F&B landscape mean we can no longer continue sustainably".