Creator of Tsuta, the world's first Michelin-starred ramen shop, dies at 43

Born in Fujisawa city to a family of chefs, Onishi spent some time working at his father's ramen shop before leaving to pursue a high fashion career at the age of 22. His job as a merchandiser took him across the world. It was during this time that Onishi realised his calling – to create awareness of Japanese cuisine, particularly its signature use of dashi and emphasis on umami.

Onishi opened the very first Tsuta – a humble nine-seater restaurant in Tokyo – in 2012.

Four years later, Tsuta – formerly known as Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta – opened its first overseas outlet in Singapore at the Pacific Plaza.

That same year, Tsuta made waves in the culinary world after it became the first ramen shop to be awarded a Michelin star – an accolade it enjoyed for four straight years.

Tsuta now has three restaurants in Singapore – at 313@Somerset, Jewel Changi Airport and Takashimaya shopping centre. It also has two outlets in Bangkok.