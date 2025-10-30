Bakery chain Twelve Cupcakes ceases operations, now under provisional liquidation

Bakery chain Twelve Cupcakes has ceased operations as of Wednesday (Oct 29). In a statement on its website, Twelve Cupcakes said that it had been placed under provisional liquidation with effect from Wednesday.

"We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your kind support and partnership over the years," added the bakery.

As of writing, no reason has been given for the closure of Twelve Cupcakes, which had operated outlets at locations including Changi City, Sentosa and Star Vista.

Twelve Cupcakes was founded in 2011 by former radio DJ Daniel Ong and his then-wife Jaime Teo. Following their divorce in 2016, Ong and Teo sold the company to India-based conglomerate Dhunseri Group.

In January 2021, Twelve Cupcakes, under Dhunseri Group, was fined S$119,500 for underpaying seven employees about S$114,000 over two years, between December 2016 and November 2018.

At the time, the chain claimed that it had continued the practice that was installed by the previous management, by indicating on paper a salary that was higher than what the workers actually received.

Months later, Ong and Teo were each fined S$65,000 under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.