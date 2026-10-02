TWG Tea opens its first tea museum at Changi Airport with over 170 pieces of antique teaware

The space also houses the brand’s first museum, showcasing antique teaware, decorative objects and Russian samovars (or metal containers) dating from the 17th to 20th centuries. The collection was personally assembled by Taha Bouqdib, president and CEO of V3 Gourmet and co-founder of TWG Tea, who’s an avid antique collector. He’s been collecting from around the world over the past 15 years for the brand.

Beyond the museum, visitors can browse tea blends, accessories and travel-exclusive gifts, or pick up tea-infused sweet treats, including ice cream and sorbet.