This home-based Siglap smoothie shop by two sisters serves trendy Erewhon-style blends from S$5.90
Two Sisters’ Smoothie, a home-based shop in Siglap, serves Erewhon-inspired smoothies priced between S$5.90 and S$7.90. The shop is run by Lew Su Ling and her sister-in-law Lydia Batricia Azman.
Craving an ice-cold healthy sweet treat in the blazing heat? This new trendy home-based smoothie bar might just be what you’re looking for.
Located at 5 Frankel Close and next to the Siglap Park Connector, Two Sisters’ Smoothie, which opens from 930am to 530pm on weekends, has been seeing lines of customers queue up for their healthy and unique – not to mention aesthetically-pleasing – smoothie blends.
Run by Lew Su Ling, 32, and her sister-in-law Lydia Batricia Azman, 23, Two Sisters' Smoothie opened in December last year and has been stirring up quite the buzz on social media lately.
The smoothie bar is set up at the front of their house and includes a sitting area with about eight to 10 chairs. Customers order from the pair’s makeshift counter and wait for their drink to be served to them.
Inspired by the American grocery shop Erewhon’s smoothies that became viral in 2023 (including the infamous US$20 Hailey Bieber smoothie), this shop offers 10 different options with prices ranging from S$5.90 to S$7.90.
Customers are given the choice of three bases for their drinks: Almond milk, coconut water and apple juice, allowing them to customise their smoothies to suit their taste buds.
Their most popular drinks are Strawberry Glaze comprising strawberries, bananas, yoghurt, homemade strawberry jam and a choice of base; and The Islander which is a blend of mangos, pineapples, bananas, charcoal, yoghurt, homemade mango jam and a choice of base.
Currently, they also offer two seasonal drinks: Strawberry Matcha, containing strawberry, matcha, bananas and a choice of base, as well as Please Tachio Date Me, a blend of pistachio, dates, banana, yoghurt, cornflakes and a choice of base.
“All our drinks can be healthy, refreshing or creamy depending on what base you choose. We don’t really want to limit our customers,” said Lew, who works in HR.
“Almond milk would generally be creamier, coconut water would be healthy and more refreshing and apple juice may be slightly sweeter but still refreshing,” she added.
Lew said that their idea to start the business stemmed from their love for smoothies.
“On such a hot day, just walking to an MRT station will make you perspire, and we always want a cold drink when we sweat,” explained Lew. “A smoothie is perfect for the weather, something fun that we can create and is pleasing to look at aesthetically.”
It is no wonder the pair’s newest business has seen lines of cars parked outside their house and streams of customers longing to try their smoothie creations. Attracting residents even outside of the Siglap neighbourhood, many are flocking to the east side’s newest hot spot.
A DESIRE FOR A POST-WORKOUT HEALTHY TREAT
The pair said that their love for smoothies blossomed after they attended many exercise classes and found themselves craving a post-workout drink.
“I do a lot of spin classes while Su Ling goes for a lot of BFT (Body Fit Training). We always want a healthy drink after and tend to gravitate towards smoothies,” said Azman, who's currently a student at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.
Two Sisters Smoothies thus offers fruit blends with healthier substitutes like their homemade mango and strawberry jams and yoghurt.
“Even just walking home from work, smoothies were always the go to option instead of other drinks like bubble tea which is less healthy,” she added.
R&D FOR SIX MONTHS
For six months prior to opening, the two tried and tested many different combinations of fruits to see which blends hit the sweet spot.
“We realised there was a gap in the market for smoothies catered towards the local taste buds,” Azman said, citing it as one of the reasons the pair decided to start Two Sisters’ Smoothies.
“We started off with very common flavour palates that everyone enjoys like strawberry and mango,” she said. “Afterwards we decided to incorporate fruits like pineapple and mandarin orange which are more citrusy and pack a bit of a punch that Singaporeans really like.”
Lew added that at first, the two were not familiar with the proportions needed for “good smoothies” which they identify to have a “perfect thick consistency” that is not too diluted or icey.
But with the help of the tastebuds of their friends and family, their practise eventually made perfect.
“They have been our guinea pigs for the longest time,” Lew said. “They gave us a lot of good feedback like what they are looking out for in a drink, what they like or dislike about the drink – it has been very helpful."
“We even asked them to fill up a survey form. It’s quite serious,” Lew added, with a laugh. The pair said that they would review the forms and identify key areas of improvement and tweak their drinks accordingly.
Before setting up the shop, Lew and Azman had also obtained food handling certifications each but said that they did not require any other licence to run Two Sisters’ Smoothie.
STARTING OUT
When Two Sisters’ Smoothie first opened in December 2024, business was rather slow.
“I think the challenging part was getting the word out at the start because both of us are pretty shy in terms of putting our face and house out there,” Lew said.
“You need a kind of personality to make videos, to relate to the crowd, so that was really challenging for both of us at the start, but we are kind of getting the hang of it; making videos and being comfortable on the screen.”
Lew added that when the pair first started, a lot of their customers were their neighbours and people living in the Siglap area.
“Before we opened, we went door to door to each household and around the park connector to distribute flyers,” Azman said.
Lew noted since the shop had a largely younger customer base, it was quieter in December due to the holiday season and the frequent rain.
But since then, the business has taken off on social media and have even seen customers making their own videos to document their experience at their store.
“We are very lucky that a lot of customers have found us on TikTok and Instagram – those platforms really helped us shed some light into our little shop,” Lew said. “We’re so thankful for all the regulars and brands that reach out to us for collaborations.”
But with more customers showing up and still only a two-man show, Lew said that ensuring the shortest turnaround time possible started to pose a challenge.
“For instance, today (Sunday), there were a lot of people, and we were running out of a lot of things like ice, so we really had to make sure that we still gave customers their orders without taking too long.”
FUTURE PLANS
But for now, it’s still early days for Two Sisters’ Smoothies. The pair still wishes to build the brand first before thinking of expanding.
“For now, our focus is still our home-based shop because we are still pretty new and are still creating our customer base,” Lew said.
“It will depend on the crowd and if there is something we might need to improve on before we come out with an official shop,” she added.
“Right now, it’s rent-free also so we can afford not to be too stressed having this project of ours. If we want to set up a shop, it would be somewhere in the future.”