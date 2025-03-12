This home-based Siglap smoothie shop by two sisters serves trendy Erewhon-style blends from S$5.90

A DESIRE FOR A POST-WORKOUT HEALTHY TREAT

The pair said that their love for smoothies blossomed after they attended many exercise classes and found themselves craving a post-workout drink.

“I do a lot of spin classes while Su Ling goes for a lot of BFT (Body Fit Training). We always want a healthy drink after and tend to gravitate towards smoothies,” said Azman, who's currently a student at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

Two Sisters Smoothies thus offers fruit blends with healthier substitutes like their homemade mango and strawberry jams and yoghurt.

“Even just walking home from work, smoothies were always the go to option instead of other drinks like bubble tea which is less healthy,” she added.

R&D FOR SIX MONTHS

For six months prior to opening, the two tried and tested many different combinations of fruits to see which blends hit the sweet spot.

“We realised there was a gap in the market for smoothies catered towards the local taste buds,” Azman said, citing it as one of the reasons the pair decided to start Two Sisters’ Smoothies.

“We started off with very common flavour palates that everyone enjoys like strawberry and mango,” she said. “Afterwards we decided to incorporate fruits like pineapple and mandarin orange which are more citrusy and pack a bit of a punch that Singaporeans really like.”