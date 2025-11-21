Former Hilton Hotel chef opens Uncle Ah Teck’s Noodle House selling laksa in Chinatown

There’s a new laksa stall at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre, and it’s causing quite a stir among those in the know.

Despite being tucked away in the quieter section of the hawker centre’s Green Zone, Uncle Ah Teck’s Noodle House has been drawing healthy queues since its opening on Oct 25.

The man behind the stall is Tan Kim Teck, better known as Uncle Ah Teck, a 70-year-old former hotel chef who spent more than four decades at the former Hilton Hotel, now known as Voco Orchard.

Once a fixture at Hilton/Voco hotel's coffee house, his noodles were so well-loved by guests that management named the noodle station after him – Uncle Ah Teck’s Noodle House – a rare honour for any chef.

He shared that even prominent guests and billionaire tycoon Ong Beng Seng, whose company Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) owns the hotel, were fans of his food and would check if he was on duty before dropping by for a meal.

When Uncle Ah Teck left the hotel in October this year to start a hawker business, the hotel management – which he describes as “very good” to him – let him use the “Uncle Ah Teck” name for his stall and even take the signboard with him.

Today, it is proudly displayed at his Chinatown stall, where he serves the same laksa that once delighted hotel guests and won him countless thank you notes and loyal fans.