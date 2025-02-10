Uncle Roger’s fried rice restaurant to open first JB outlet at Mid Valley Southkey

FIFTH UPCOMING OUTLET IN JB

It has not even been a year, and Uncle Roger already has four restaurant outlets in his native Kuala Lumpur, including a 24-hour branch at KLIA2.

A fifth outlet is on the way, and Singaporeans can finally try Uncle Roger’s fried rice for for themselves. According to Malaysian food news portal Johor Foodie, it is located at Mid Valley Southkey mall’s basement, next to an Oriental Kopi eatery.