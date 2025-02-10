Uncle Roger’s fried rice restaurant to open first JB outlet at Mid Valley Southkey
It's right beside Oriental Kopi, which means that's going to be one very crowded stretch in the popular Johor Bahru mall.
Despite complaints about food quality and high prices, Uncle Roger is expanding his restaurant empire.
The Malaysian comedian, whose real name is Nigel Ng, got fans excited last July when he casually revealed in a YouTube update that he was opening his own restaurant.
Named Fuiyoh! It’s Uncle Roger, after his now famous catchphrase, the restaurant specialises in fried rice, the dish that shot him to fame as he had previously uploaded a reaction video roasting BBC Food’s egg fried rice recipe.
FIFTH UPCOMING OUTLET IN JB
It has not even been a year, and Uncle Roger already has four restaurant outlets in his native Kuala Lumpur, including a 24-hour branch at KLIA2.
A fifth outlet is on the way, and Singaporeans can finally try Uncle Roger’s fried rice for for themselves. According to Malaysian food news portal Johor Foodie, it is located at Mid Valley Southkey mall’s basement, next to an Oriental Kopi eatery.
No opening date has been announced, although the restaurant’s Instagram page teased the news last Friday (Feb 7).
Trust us when we say the queues will be insane there, as the mall is extremely popular with Singaporeans (there is also a perpetual line waiting for a table at Oriental Kopi). Fuiyoh.
This story was originally published in 8Days.