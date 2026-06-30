Singaporean food spot Urban Hawker in New York to close in July, creator KF Seetoh says 'it ain't the end'
Entrepreneur and Makansutra founder KF Seetoh said in a social media post on Tuesday (Jun 30) that his Urban Hawker venture in New York City will cease operations on Jul 17.
Urban Hawker, the food hall in New York City selling Singaporean food, will cease operations on Jul 17 after a four-year run, announced entrepreneur and food critic KF Seetoh on Tuesday (Jun 30). Seetoh, 63, spearheaded and curated the venture, in partnership with American food hall operator Urbanspace.
Located at 135 West 50th Street, Urban Hawker currently hosts the likes of Hainan Jones, which sells chicken rice; Prawnaholic Collections, known for its prawn noodle soup and Hokkien mee; dessert spot Lady Wong and more.
In a post on social media, Seetoh, who is also the founder of Makansutra, said he was informed a year ago that the owners of the building housing Urban Hawker were "ready to sell the building for redevelopment".
"It has been a great four-year run...it was an exciting step into the NYC market. We are truly grateful for your support all this while. It was such a pleasure for me to help curate and create Urban Hawker," wrote Seetoh.
However, he asserted that "it ain't the end for Singapore makan culture" in New York City and that he's currently "looking for a spot to house a few more dynamic hawkers", possibly in a kopitiam concept space.
"If you know any [available places], let me know. NYC and the US is a dynamic and meaningful market for us," he added.