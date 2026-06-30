Singaporean food spot Urban Hawker in New York to close in July, creator KF Seetoh says 'it ain't the end'

Urban Hawker, the food hall in New York City selling Singaporean food, will cease operations on Jul 17 after a four-year run, announced entrepreneur and food critic KF Seetoh on Tuesday (Jun 30). Seetoh, 63, spearheaded and curated the venture, in partnership with American food hall operator Urbanspace.

Located at 135 West 50th Street, Urban Hawker currently hosts the likes of Hainan Jones, which sells chicken rice; Prawnaholic Collections, known for its prawn noodle soup and Hokkien mee; dessert spot Lady Wong and more.