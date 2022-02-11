A Valentine's Day staycation with a DIY meal kit... and other ways to indulge with minimal effort

There is a bug in the air and it might be making some of you sick… lovesick that is. Yes, it is that time of the year again when couples make showy declarations of affection for each other, complete with lavish gifts and fine meals, all in the name of celebrating Valentine’s Day.

As someone who generally prefers something thoughtful over cliched gifts – this means no overpriced flowers or generic Hallmark cards for me on VDay please, thank you very much – I found myself in a quandary this year.

How can my other half and I commemorate this day together without going to too much effort?

The obvious date night idea came to mind. It would be easy enough to make a reservation at a restaurant. And this year, with many F&B establishments hoping to bounce back from the last two years of pandemic related measures, there is no lack of indulgent Valentine’s Day specials to choose from.

For instance, fine Japanese restaurant Ichigo Ichie is offering each guest a gift box of housemade hojicha nama chocolates while Restaurant Gaig’s Valentine’s dinner comprises a six-course menu of modern Catalan dishes such as the Maremoto, made up of fresh sea urchin and Carabinero prawn tartare topped with Oscietra caviar.

Truth be told, we can dine out on any other day, so there is little point in rushing to join the loved up crowd. And with Omicron cases rising, I figured the responsible thing would be to find a way to celebrate in a more socially distant way.