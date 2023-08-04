American ice cream chain Van Leeuwen opens its first overseas shop at Orchard Central

MADE IN BROOKLYN

Van Leeuwen started off as a humble food truck in 2008 that sold ice cream on the streets of NYC. Today, the artisanal chain boasts over 50 shops in the US.

They opened their first overseas outlet in Singapore with homegrown F&B group Caerus Holding, the folks who also brought in other American brands like Luke’s Lobster and Mr Holmes Bakehouse. Van Leeuwen’s French and vegan ice creams, including those served at Orchard Central, are all made from scratch in their Brooklyn factory.