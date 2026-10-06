Dim sum restaurant Victor's Kitchen opens new outlet in Toa Payoh, following closure of Chinatown branch
The eatery was started by a Hong Kong chef over 20 years ago at Sunshine Plaza.
For over two decades, Victor’s Kitchen has been a familiar name at Sunshine Plaza, where Hong Kong-born chef Victor Leung first opened the humble dim sum joint around 2004.
Known for its affordable, hearty Hong Kong-style dim sum – particularly its oozy Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns – the eatery later expanded with a second outlet at Chinatown Point around 2015. Despite the staff’s often brusque service, the eatery has its fair share of longtime fans due to its reasonable prices with no GST or service charge.
Now, Victor’s Kitchen is heading to the heartlands for the first time. Its Chinatown Point outlet, which closed on Sep 27, is relocating to Toa Payoh, while the original Sunshine Plaza restaurant remains open.
The new Victor’s Kitchen is in the Food Alley food court at 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh – about a three-minute walk from Toa Payoh MRT and HDB Hub. Its opening date is Tuesday (Oct 6).
Victor’s Kitchen’s owner previously worked as a chef at Victoria Hotel in Hong Kong. He opened the original restaurant at Sunshine Plaza around 2004, where it built a following for its affordable, no-frills Hong Kong-style dim sum.
The restaurant is best known for its Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns (S$6.10 for three), steamed buns filled with gooey salted egg yolk custard.
Other signatures include King Prawn Dumplings (S$6.10 for three), Steamed Carrot Cake with house-made XO Sauce (S$5.90) and Pan-Fried Sausage Yam Cake (S$6.10).
Other offerings include traditional cha chaan teng treats such as Egg Tarts (S$4.90 for two) and Bolo Butter Buns (S$5.80 for two), plus Hong Kong-style iced milk tea from S$3.
Victor’s Kitchen’s new Toa Payoh outlet is at 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, #01-532, Singapore 310190. It is scheduled to open on Oct 6, 2026.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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