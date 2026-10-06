Dim sum restaurant Victor's Kitchen opens new outlet in Toa Payoh, following closure of Chinatown branch

For over two decades, Victor’s Kitchen has been a familiar name at Sunshine Plaza, where Hong Kong-born chef Victor Leung first opened the humble dim sum joint around 2004.

Known for its affordable, hearty Hong Kong-style dim sum – particularly its oozy Golden Egg Yolk Lava Buns – the eatery later expanded with a second outlet at Chinatown Point around 2015. Despite the staff’s often brusque service, the eatery has its fair share of longtime fans due to its reasonable prices with no GST or service charge.

Now, Victor’s Kitchen is heading to the heartlands for the first time. Its Chinatown Point outlet, which closed on Sep 27, is relocating to Toa Payoh, while the original Sunshine Plaza restaurant remains open.

The new Victor’s Kitchen is in the Food Alley food court at 190 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh – about a three-minute walk from Toa Payoh MRT and HDB Hub. Its opening date is Tuesday (Oct 6).