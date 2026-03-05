Viral Peranakan food stall Nya Nya opens outlet at Mandai Wildlife Reserve but only one hunky brother will be there

The family behind Nya Nya – in particular buff brothers Daryl and Damian Lim – went viral after 8days.sg featured them. Damian Lim, 21, will be running the Mandai outlet on his own.

“I’ve just finished school, so I’ll be at the Mandai stall when it opens until I enlist into NS,” said the bubbly Ngee Ann Poly real estate graduate. His older brother Daniel Lim, 23, a business undergraduate at SIM who also helps out at Nya Nya, will cover for him if he has other commitments. Damian Lim added that they are still figuring out who will take over the stall once he begins his National Service.

“It’ll feel strange not being at the Wisma outlet anymore,” he admitted. “Going from being with everyone to working alone is a big difference.”

“But the Mandai stall is small and the menu limited, so managing it alone isn’t an issue,” he said, having experience cooking part-time in fine dining restaurants like one-Michelin-starred Buona Terra.