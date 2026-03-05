Viral Peranakan food stall Nya Nya opens outlet at Mandai Wildlife Reserve but only one hunky brother will be there
Damian Lim, 21, will be running the Mandai outlet at Food Republic on his own, sans other hunky brother, Daryl.
The Mandai Wildlife Reserve – home to five wildlife parks including the Singapore Zoo, Night Safari and Bird Paradise – will welcome dining enclave Food Republic on Mar 20.
The new food court boasts a few exciting hawker brands and will be located within Food Village, near the Singapore Zoo.
Among the 23 stalls are Tanjong Rhu Pau, a 30-year-old family-run shop famous for its handmade steamed buns.
There’s also Old Amoy Chendol, which started out as a hawker stall at Chinatown Complex Market & Food Centre in 2017 and serves chendol made from freshly pressed coconut milk. Both brands are making their food court debut at Food Republic in Mandai.
Also making an appearance at Mandai is Nya Nya Nonya Laksa, a smaller offshoot of Peranakan food stall Nya Nya at Wisma Atria (which boasts long queues). Both stalls are the more Gen-Z-friendly spinoff outlets of old-school food kiosk Nonya Delicatessen at Bukit Timah Plaza.
The family behind Nya Nya – in particular buff brothers Daryl and Damian Lim – went viral after 8days.sg featured them. Damian Lim, 21, will be running the Mandai outlet on his own.
“I’ve just finished school, so I’ll be at the Mandai stall when it opens until I enlist into NS,” said the bubbly Ngee Ann Poly real estate graduate. His older brother Daniel Lim, 23, a business undergraduate at SIM who also helps out at Nya Nya, will cover for him if he has other commitments. Damian Lim added that they are still figuring out who will take over the stall once he begins his National Service.
“It’ll feel strange not being at the Wisma outlet anymore,” he admitted. “Going from being with everyone to working alone is a big difference.”
“But the Mandai stall is small and the menu limited, so managing it alone isn’t an issue,” he said, having experience cooking part-time in fine dining restaurants like one-Michelin-starred Buona Terra.
Because of its modest size, the Mandai outlet will offer just one savoury dish – Nonya Laksa (S$8.90) – alongside desserts such as Sago Gula Melaka (S$4.50), Mango Sago (S$4.50), plus assorted kueh like Pulut Inti (S$2 each). Prices are generally higher at this tourist attraction, compared with the Wisma Atria outlet (where the laksa costs S$6.90).
Perhaps this is a good place to pop by if you would like to skip the snaking queues at Nya Nya’s Wisma branch while indulging in some wildlife attractions and, ahem, eye candy.
Food Republic Mandai opens on Mar 20 at #01-01/02, 80 Mandai Lake Rd, Food Republic Singapore 729826. Open daily 10am to 10pm. More info via website and Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/