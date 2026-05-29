'People think cooking is easy?' Wah Kee prawn mee hawker responds to 'rude' claims before June reopening

Whether you know Wah Kee Big Prawn Noodles for its giant, wild-caught prawns and rich soup or its notoriously sharp-tongued hawker auntie, regulars of the longtime Pek Kio Market And Food Centre stall might have noticed something unusual – its shutters have remained down since February.

But after a three-month closure that sparked speculation about whether the elderly hawkers have retired for good, second-generation owners Lau Fook Wah, 84, and Tham Lay Mon, 81, told 8days that their Michelin-recognised stall is expected to reopen in June.

Set up in 1951 by Lau’s parents, Wah Kee has spent over seven decades building a loyal following for its rich, umami broth topped with fragrant prawn oil and wild-caught sea prawns. The family once expanded the business to outlets at Esplanade and Beach Road, though only the original Cambridge Road stall remains today.

The famed stall has also become almost equally well-known for Tham’s blunt manner, with reviews over the years describing the veteran hawker as “fierce”, “grumpy” and “rude”, especially towards customers ordering the cheaper bowls.

Yet, during 8days’ interview with Tham over the phone, the hawker aunty many netizens fear getting scolded by turned out to be surprisingly warm and chatty. Perhaps the break did her good.

HAWKER UNDERWENT CATARACT SURGERY

Tham told 8days that the stall’s closure became longer than expected after she underwent cataract surgery. Doctors had advised her to avoid steam for at least a month while recovering.

“After the surgery, I cannot be near hot water or steam due to cooking the noodles, so we had to wait,” she explained.

Her husband and main cook Lau, 84, also recently underwent medical check-ups. “It also depends on my husband’s health,” she added. “We will see how he feels.”

The elderly couple run the stall on their own with Lau serving as the main cook, while Tham assists with both cooking and ordering duties.