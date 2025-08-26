Wala Wala Cafe Bar reverses closure plan, remains in Holland Village
The long-time F&B fixture in the neighbourhood made the announcement via an Instagram post on Tuesday (Aug 26).
There’s a silver lining in Holland Village’s nightlife scene – longtime fixture Wala Wala Cafe Bar will be staying put.
“We are heartened to share that Wala Wala Cafe Bar will remain in Holland Village,” the F&B establishment shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Aug 26).
“In June 2025, we announced through the media our difficult decision to wind down operations after more than three decades in Holland Village. It was a choice made with heavy hearts, shaped by the growing challenges of sustaining our business at the current site.
“Since then, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming support from our community – customers, friends, suppliers and neighbours alike. Your visits, stories and kind words have reminded us of the role Wala Wala has played in so many lives."
Owner Stanley Yeo had previously told The Business Times of his plans to vacate the space ahead of the end of his lease this year.
Citing dwindling foot traffic and increasing operational costs as some of the reasons for the bar's impending closure, Yeo had said he was looking for a replacement tenant.
According to the recent post, Wala Wala’s landlord had “kindly offered revised terms to make it feasible for us to stay”.
“We now know that Wala Wala continues to hold meaning – not just as a venue, but as a gathering place, a shared memory and a part of the village’s heartbeat.”
The news comes after much public discussion regarding the future of Holland Village, which has seen more and more closures of familiar shops including Thambi Magazine Store, furniture store Lim's Holland Village, party shop Khiam Teck and soft-serve ice cream parlour Sunday Folks.
Some observers have commented on the neighbourhood’s lacklustre footfall – particularly along Lorong Mambong and Lorong Liput – while others point to the emergence of new stores as well as the next-door mixed-use development One Holland Village as proof the area hasn’t lost its lustre.