Wala Wala Cafe Bar reverses closure plan, remains in Holland Village

There’s a silver lining in Holland Village’s nightlife scene – longtime fixture Wala Wala Cafe Bar will be staying put.

“We are heartened to share that Wala Wala Cafe Bar will remain in Holland Village,” the F&B establishment shared in an Instagram post on Tuesday (Aug 26).

“In June 2025, we announced through the media our difficult decision to wind down operations after more than three decades in Holland Village. It was a choice made with heavy hearts, shaped by the growing challenges of sustaining our business at the current site.

“Since then, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming support from our community – customers, friends, suppliers and neighbours alike. Your visits, stories and kind words have reminded us of the role Wala Wala has played in so many lives."