Is viral chilli pan mee eatery Wanglee Cafe still worth the hype after a year?

Wanglee was started by former Canton Paradise head chef Hoong Boon Foo, 40, his brothers, zi char chef Hoong Boon Leong, 50, and Hoong Boon Hui, 48, and a fourth partner.

The two older brothers co-own zi char stall Wanglee Seafood at a nearby coffee shop, while Hoong Boon Foo used to run kopitiam stall Yu Huang Premium Seafood Soup in Taman Jurong, selling elevated pao fan.

Though business was “not bad”, Hoong closed it in April 2024 when his lease was up due to “rental woes and the location”.

“My stall was in an industrial area and the spending power of workers is not high. My food was on the pricier side and most of my customers come from elsewhere specially to eat it,” the Johor-born chef tells 8days.sg.

“Also, the price of seafood keeps fluctuating. It is not a good time to sell seafood.”

When the Toa Payoh unit became available, the brothers decided to jump on the growing Nanyang cafe trend and open a shop together.

“My eldest brother wanted to sell mee hoon kueh, my second brother wanted to sell kaya toast, and I knew how to make chilli pan mee. Everything just fell into place,” says Hoong. They invested S$160,000 to start the 36-seat air-conditioned cafe and named it Wanglee, the same as the brothers’ zi char stall, so customers know the businesses are related and could help spread the word.

While Hoong used to do the cooking at the cafe in the initial months, he now leaves it to his team of four cooks. These days, you will find him taking orders, while his brothers pop by to help out during the day.