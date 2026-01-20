Warong Nasi Pariaman, said to be Singapore's oldest nasi padang stall, will close on Jan 31
The iconic nasi padang store Warong Nasi Pariaman will shut down on Jan 31, announced its owners on Tuesday (Jan 20). In a statement on its social media pages, the owners of Warong Nasi Pariaman wrote in Malay: "With our deepest gratitude, we would like to inform you that Warong Nasi Pariaman will cease operations on Jan 31. Thank you for the support, love, and the many sweet memories shared with us over the years."
First established in 1948 at Kandahar Street by Haji Isrin from the West Sumatran city of Pariaman, Warong Nasi Pariaman has been a constant fixture of the Kampong Glam area.
Serving authentic Padang dishes such as beef rendang, sayur nangka (jackfruit in coconut milk) and sambal goreng, Warong Nasi Pariaman is reportedly Singapore's oldest nasi padang stall.
No reason has been given for its closure.
A recent report by CNA noted that rent prices have surged in the Kampong Glam area, with several tenants in Haji Lane reporting that their rents jumped from around S$3,000 to close to S$10,000 over the past few years.
