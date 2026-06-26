Warong Nasi Pariaman returns as booth at upcoming food festival, months after closure
The family behind Singapore’s oldest nasi padang institution tells 8days.sg why it closed and why it’s making a brief comeback at a food festival.
Just five months after serving what many thought would be its final plate of nasi padang, Warong Nasi Pariaman is making an unexpected return.
The iconic eatery, which closed its longtime North Bridge Road restaurant in January after a 78-year run, will be back for a three-day pop-up at The Great Food Assembly, a new food festival taking place at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre from Jul 3 to 5.
The event will bring together a mix of Muslim-owned and halal F&B brands, including cafe Pomegranate, bakery Konditori and burger-and-sandwich cafe Binge. Some participating businesses will even recreate mini versions of their restaurants on-site, complete with decor and branding.
Warong Nasi Pariaman, however, will operate from a standard booth. The event will also feature a common seating area where visitors can enjoy their meals.
Speaking to 8days.sg, third-generation Warong Nasi Pariaman co-owner Lenny Emrin, 51, said the family was invited by organisers to participate in the event.
"Following the closure of Warong Pariaman's shop, we were invited by the organiser, The Great Food Assembly, to be part of their showcase at Suntec from Jul 3 to 5," she said.
"The event provided an opportunity for us to continue sharing Warong Pariaman's rich heritage and traditional recipes with both long-time customers and new audiences."
According to Lenny, the invitation came at a time when many customers were still hoping to see the beloved eatery return in some form.
"Many customers asked us to reopen," she said.
"This gave us a chance to do it again, even if it's only for three days."
The feeling, it seems, is mutual.
When asked what the family misses most about running Warong Nasi Pariaman, Lenny said it's the customers.
"What we miss most are our loyal customers from all walks of life and different generations. Many of them weren't just customers anymore; they had become like family and friends to us. We really miss the atmosphere at the restaurant and the relationships we built over the years," she shared.
Founded in 1948, Warong Nasi Pariaman was widely regarded as Singapore's oldest nasi padang establishment before it closed earlier this year.
The business was started by Lenny's grandfather, Haji Isrin, who migrated from Pariaman in Indonesia's West Sumatra region to Singapore. The restaurant was subsequently run by the second generation before being passed down to Lenny and her sister, Yanty Emrin, 52.
While the family never publicly disclosed a reason for the closure, Lenny said running the long-established eatery had become increasingly physically demanding over the years.
"Everyone was getting tired, I guess," she said, adding that the early mornings and large-scale cooking eventually took a toll on the family.
"You have to start preparing very early in the morning, and it's tiring cooking such large quantities every day."
The physical demands weren't the only challenge. Yanty also cited rising ingredient costs as another factor behind the closure. She explained that Pariaman’s traditional nasi padang cooking relies heavily on fresh coconut milk instead of the packet variety, which has become increasingly expensive over the years.
While the family currently has no plans to reopen a permanent restaurant, they hope the upcoming pop-up will help preserve Warong Nasi Pariaman's legacy.
"Through initiatives like this, we hope to continue being part of Singapore's food heritage and ensure that the legacy of Warong Pariaman lives on for future generations," she said.
Lenny revealed that most of the family are currently taking a break and doing part-time work following the restaurant's closure, though some still accept small catering orders whenever there's demand. Warong Nasi Pariaman also remains available for catering and private events, subject to the family's availability.
She added that several parties have since approached the family about reopening Warong Nasi Pariaman as a permanent restaurant.
"We're very grateful for the public's support and interest, but for now, nothing has been decided," she said.
While the family was open about its future plans, there was one topic it chose not to discuss.
They declined to comment when asked about Sederhana, the Indonesian nasi padang restaurant now occupying Warong Nasi Pariaman's former premises, as well as reports that some of Warong Pariaman's former cooks are now working there.
"The Sederhana-related questions aren't relevant, so we won't be answering them," the family said.
For now, however, the family's priority is preparing the next generation to continue the business.
"We're focusing on events for now, and we want to train the fourth generation first," said Lenny.
By fourth generation, she is referring to her and Yanty’s children. Among them are Yanty's sons, Aiman, 21, and Adam, 19, as well as Lenny's 18-year-old daughter, Safa, all of whom will be helping out at the Suntec pop-up.
"If you come to the event, you'll get to meet our fourth generation too," she said with a laugh.
Beyond learning to cook, the trio will also be taught Warong Nasi Pariaman's traditional Padang recipes and cooking techniques, as well as the business side of running the family enterprise.
At the same time, Lenny said the family is also open to learning from the younger generation, particularly when it comes to modernising their business.
The family hopes passing the business on to the fourth generation will ensure their recipes and traditions continue for years to come.
The family told 8days.sg they will be serving Pariaman’s five signature dishes at the pop-up: Ayam Bakar (S$14 for two pieces), Ayam Gulai (S$14 for two pieces), Sambal Belado (S$12 per bottle), Dendeng Balado (S$20 for 400g) and, of course, its famous Beef Rendang (S$30 for five pieces). Diners can either order the dishes individually, just like at a traditional nasi padang stall, or opt for a set meal, with the Rendang Set priced at S$13 and the Ayam Bakar and Ayam Gulai sets at S$14 each.
While Warong Nasi Pariaman will not be using the same charcoal-based cooking methods employed at its former restaurant, Lenny said all the dishes will still be made using the family's original recipes.
The dishes will be cooked fresh on-site throughout the three-day event, though quantities will be limited each day.
So fans hoping to relive their favourite Warong Nasi Pariaman dishes may want to head down early before items sell out.
The Great Food Assembly takes place from Jul 3 to 5 at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre Hall 405. Opening hours are noon to 10pm daily. Admission is free. For catering enquiries, Warong Nasi Pariaman can be reached at 9833 2746.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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