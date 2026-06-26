Warong Nasi Pariaman returns as booth at upcoming food festival, months after closure

Speaking to 8days.sg, third-generation Warong Nasi Pariaman co-owner Lenny Emrin, 51, said the family was invited by organisers to participate in the event.

"Following the closure of Warong Pariaman's shop, we were invited by the organiser, The Great Food Assembly, to be part of their showcase at Suntec from Jul 3 to 5," she said.

"The event provided an opportunity for us to continue sharing Warong Pariaman's rich heritage and traditional recipes with both long-time customers and new audiences."

According to Lenny, the invitation came at a time when many customers were still hoping to see the beloved eatery return in some form.

"Many customers asked us to reopen," she said.

"This gave us a chance to do it again, even if it's only for three days."

The feeling, it seems, is mutual.

When asked what the family misses most about running Warong Nasi Pariaman, Lenny said it's the customers.

"What we miss most are our loyal customers from all walks of life and different generations. Many of them weren't just customers anymore; they had become like family and friends to us. We really miss the atmosphere at the restaurant and the relationships we built over the years," she shared.