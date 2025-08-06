We tried ordering nasi padang using Hjh Maimunah's new colour-coded pricing system. Here's how it turned out

We all know what it's like to be confronted with a dizzying array of dishes at the cai fan or nasi padang stall. And trying to show restraint by only ordering one meat and two veg, but still being slapped with a heftier-than-expected bill anyway because your veg with bits of minced meat turned out to be classified as a pricier meat dish after all. Well, hopefully there'll be less of that now with the colour-coded price labelling system introduced by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) together with food court chain Koufu at its economy rice stalls. This initiative has recently been expanded to nasi padang stalls, starting with heritage brand Hjh Maimunah, which started using the coloured price tag system at one of its outlets.

The trial run began two weeks ago at Hjh Maimunah’s newest ‘mini’ outlet at the Kopitiam food court in Parkway Parade. The brand currently operates nine food court stalls – known as Hjh Maimunah Mini – at food courts like Food Republic and Koufu, plus two restaurants.

The colour-coded price labels will only be implemented at Hjh Maimunah Mini food court outlets, and not at the two standalone restaurant locations at Jalan Pisang and Joo Chiat.