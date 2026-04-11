52 years of kong bak bao: How Westlake’s third-gen owner is steering a heritage brand into the future

Among lovers of kong bak bao or braised pork buns, Westlake has been an institution for half a century. But did you know that the restaurant loved for its homestyle Hokkien dishes nearly closed just six months after opening?

For the last 52 years, the family-run eatery in a quiet HDB estate in Queen’s Road has drawn everyone from families to tourists to famous patrons like Andy Lau, the late former president Ong Teng Cheong and even Lee Kuan Yew’s father, Lee Chin Koon.

Today, Westlake is run by 34-year-old Matthew Lim, who took over the bulk of the duties from his father, 77-year-old Robert Lim, in 2023.

It was Matthew’s grandfather, Lim Tong Law, who opened the restaurant in its present location in 1974.

Westlake began as a passion project, Matthew recounted.

His grandfather, originally a physical education teacher at what was then The Chinese High School and now Hwa Chong Institution, turned his love of cooking for friends and family into a part-time business, opening a stall in a coffee shop at Fook Hai Building in Chinatown.

When the space at Queen’s Road became available soon after, he seized the chance to transform the business into a full-fledged restaurant, with dishes like Salt and Pepper Fried Chicken, Hokkien Noodles and live seafood on the menu.